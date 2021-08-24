Teresina’s winning bet of R$ 40 million is a 21 odds pool

O Mega-Sena’s winning ticket, which took the prize of R$ 40,953,827.25 is a 21-quota jackpot with 10 numbers bet in Teresina, Piauí, according to Federal Savings Bank.

The numbers drawn on Saturday night (08/21) were 06 – 22 – 25 – 29 – 30 – 60.

THE quina had 128 winners and each one will receive R$ 30,626.84. The court had 6,285 hits and will pay the individual prize of R$891.06.

Bets for the next draw can be placed until 7pm on Wednesday, at lotteries across the country or online. A single ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50.

The estimated prize for the next contest is R$3,000,000. The draw takes place next Wednesday (25).

