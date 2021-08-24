Tesouro Direto: government bond premiums decline this Tuesday; fixed rate offers a return of 10.7%

(Pollyana Ventura/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Premiums on government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto operate in a fall on the morning of Tuesday (24), with greater emphasis on the movement in fixed-rate securities, with falls above double-digit rates.

With political noises and fears about the fragility of the spending ceiling and about the prospects for growth and the advance of inflation, investors are following with attention the speeches of Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber and Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, in the 11th edition from Expert XP.

At Tesouro Direto, the interest paid on paper maturing in 2031 was 10.68% early this Tuesday morning, against 10.80% in the previous session. At the same time, the return on the bond maturing in 2026 was 10.01%, down from 10.12% seen on Monday.

Among inflation-linked securities, real interest offered by the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2055 and semiannual interest payments fell from 4.94% in the previous session to 4.87% in the first update of the morning.

Likewise, the real return paid by the IPCA Treasury maturing in 2026 was 4.57%, below the 4.69% paid the day before.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Tuesday morning (24):

On the domestic agenda, the highlight is the participation of some government personalities in the 11th edition of Expert XP, an annual event held by the company and one of the largest investment festivals in the world. The event takes place online and free of charge between the 24th and 26th of August. Find out more by clicking here.

Early in the morning, Expert XP receives, at 10:30 am, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber. Afterwards, there is a panel with Flávia Arruda, minister of the Secretary of Government, at 4 pm. Then there is another panel with the participation of Tarcísio de Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure, at 5 pm. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, also participates in a lecture at 6 pm.

Also on the political scene, Augusto Aras, attorney general of the Republic, is questioned this Tuesday by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Senate. He was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro for another two-year term. The hearing takes place a day after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), filed a request for investigation against Aras for an alleged crime of malfeasance.

On the economic radar, attention is still focused on the PEC of precatório. Newspaper story The State of São Paulo highlights that the government has the perception that the installment of the precatório should be resisted and not pass the Congress. With this, a plan B is studied, which would consist of removing the spending ceiling of BRL 30 billion in court orders that would be above the forecast for 2022. The possibility of completely removing the spending on court orders from the ceiling and recalculating its limit from the origin.

On the international scene, commodities have a high session, bringing relief to the market in light of the recent retreat. The highlight is in iron ore futures, which jump more than 6%.

Investors are also monitoring data released on Tuesday by the German Federal Bureau of Statistics. According to the institution, the country’s GDP adjusted for seasonal effects grew 1.6% in the second quarter. The advance narrowly surpassed the agency’s previous estimate of 1.5% high.

In addition, the international news agency Reuters said the G7, which brings together the world’s seven largest developed economies, is expected to meet this week to reach a unified decision on whether to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan, or whether sanctions should be imposed on the group.

The market is also awaiting the Jackson Hole symposium at the end of the week, where officials from the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, are expected to detail their plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

The Federal Reserve began discussions to slow down its billion-dollar bond-buying program in late 2021, which has been pumping about $120 billion monthly into markets. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Friday.

