The 10 most pirated movies of the week (23/08/2021)

Every week, we bring you the list of the most pirated movies on the internet. This time we have four new movies on the list. Among them:, the American drama stillwater, starring Matt Damon, who was a big hit at Cannes; and also the movie The Green Knight, which is an epic fantasy, starring Dev Patel.

It is worth remembering that TecMundo does not condone, much less support piracy. This is a purely informative article, so that you know which movies are attracting more attention on the internet and, thus, you can legally look for how to watch them, either in theaters or via streaming.

As a source, we use the website TorrentFreak, which provides various graphics on worldwide piracy. Among them, the most pirated movies of the week, and we bring this list here, for you.

Check out now the most pirated movies of this week (23/08/2021):

10. Cruella (2021)

Already released a few weeks ago, Cruella dropped to last position in the top 10 most pirated movies. The film tells the story of Estella, a young woman who loves fashion and wants to be known for the clothes she designs, but begins to face difficulties when she finds what was “the job of her dreams”. The film tells the story and tries, in a way, to justify the “evilness” of the villain Cruella, from 101 Dalmatians.

9. Black Widow (2021)

The new Marvel movie, released both in theaters and on Disney +, tells the origins of the heroine Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson. In the film, we see that Natasha Romanova is handed over to the KGB as a child, with the goal of becoming a trained spy from childhood. However, when the Soviet Union comes to an end, it starts to be hunted and, at last, becomes the heroine we know.

8. Explosive Double 2 – And the First Lady of Crime (2021)

In this explosive sequence, Michael Bryce (Ryan Reinolds) is a bodyguard who was quite traumatized and decided to take some time off to relax from work. However, the Kincaid couple (Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek) return to their lives, ending Bryce’s sabbatical, all while being pursued by a vengeful villain, played by Antonio Banderas.

7. Paths of Memory (2021)

In Paths of Memory, Nick (Hugh Jackman) is a memory detective, getting into people’s minds to unravel their pasts. One night, Nick accepts Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) as his new client and a simple lost-and-found case becomes his obsession.

6. A Quiet Place – Part II (2021)

The Abott family continues in search of survival, in A Quiet Place Part 2. Now, Evelyn Abott (Emily Blunt) will have to seek out the unknown, along with her children, as they realize that there are far more dangers around them than sound-hunting creatures.

5. Stillwater (2021)

In stillwater, Matt Damon is Bill Baker, a conservative father who works on an oil rig. He goes to Marseille, France, to visit his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit, and to try to prove her innocence. The story is inspired by the Amanda Knox case.

4. Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle Cruise, The Rock and Emily Blunt’s new film is at #4. In the adventure, the pair are looking for an ancient Amazon tree that would have healing powers, which could change the future of medicine.

3. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Suicide squad fell to 3rd position compared to last week. The film tells the story of a super dangerous new mission by DC anti-heroes. Margot Robbie continues as Harlequin and Viola Davis also continues in the role of Amanda Waller.

2. The Green Knight (2021)

After being relentlessly postponed, The Green Knight hit theaters, with Dev Patel as the protagonist. The film adapts the story of an Arthurian tale about a knight of the Round Table’s duel with another seemingly immortal knight. The film has been widely praised as an incredible epic fantasy.

1. GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes (2021)

The movie that tells the origins of GI Joe, specifically Snake Eyes, hit theaters and is the most pirated movie of the week. In it, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) is a nomad who finds a home after saving the life of a clan heir. However, while learning the secrets of being a ninja warrior, Snake Eyes will have his loyalty tested.

The film also features Úrsula Corberó (Baroness, in Snake Eyes; and Tokyo, in La Casa de Papel) in the cast.