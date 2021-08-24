the ball market at Atlético-MG

Credit: Disclosure/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG made official this week the arrival of a new striker in the ball market. After weeks of conversations, the direction of Galo reached an agreement with Diego Costa. Presented at Arena MRV, future home of Alvinegra, he has already performed the first ball works in CT to quickly be available to Cuca.

Diego Costa signed a contract until December 2022. From then on, a new meeting between the parties will define the extent of the relationship or not.

Arana in Portugal?

Olympic champion and called up for the main Brazilian team, Guilherme Arana is named by many as the best Brazilian player in the position today. Atletico’s absolute titleholder, it is common for him to attract attention from teams in Europe.

According to the journalist Jorge Nicola, Arana should receive an offer from Benfica, from Portugal, in the coming days.

On his YouTube channel, Nicola explained the player’s situation in the ball market. “I talked to people close to Arana and they assured me that, this week, they should paint an official proposal for Benfica. The Portuguese club has already investigated the player’s situation and promised an official offer for the next few days”, he said.

brown out

This week, the miners made official the player’s departure to the Midtown, from Denmark. In addition, the Minas Gerais club gave details in relation to the values ​​and bonuses that could yield another certain amount to Galo.

borrowed sock

After requesting the return of Daniel Penha, from Confiança, Atlético’s board of directors has already defined its destiny in the soccer market. Australia’s Newcastle Jets announced through social media that it has reached an agreement with the miners for the 22-year-old’s loan.

create back

O fans.com found that the board of Atlético-MG asked Botev Plovdiv, from Bulgaria, for the return of the forward Marks. The young player was loaned to the European club until June 2022. However, it is expected in the coming days in Belo Horizonte.

forward loan

Joinville announced in recent days the hiring of Thiago Juan Johnson Monteiro, in the ball market. At 20 years old, and that belongs to Atlético-MG. Out of Rooster’s plans, the young striker was loaned to the Santa Catarina club that plays in the D Series of the Brazilian Championship.

