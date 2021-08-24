‘The delta variant does not respect the vaccinated,’ says a Fiocruz researcher

Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcomo stated that “the delta variant does not respect the vaccinated”. “We are seeing people getting sick, I have patients today with two doses of Coronavac and a Janssen that he took in France and he is ill with a high viral load, but it is not a serious case. And we are afraid that another variant may occur. Each variant that appears makes the vaccines have a little less effectiveness. And this is expected, no surprise,” he said during the UOL Debate, this Monday morning (23).

According to the epidemiologist and former coordinator of the PNI (National Immunization Program), Carla Domingues, there is already an assessment that in many states there is a predominance of Delta circulation.

“So, what puts more risk of us having the population without the complete scheme and especially of us thinking about how we are going to take care of our elderly and health professionals who have already been vaccinated. At this point, everything indicates that we will have a greater circulation of the delta in the country as a whole,” he said.

Rosana Richtmann, infectologist at the Emílio Ribas Infectology Institute, in São Paulo, and consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectology, emphasized during the UOL Debate, the importance of the second dose to combat delta.

“The false sense of security when you receive the first dose even more with the delta circulating is not a good idea. I think it is essential for managers to insist on the importance of the second dose. The gap between the first and the second is huge in the country. I also see with excellent eyes shortening the vaccine intervals in order to improve adherence,” he said.