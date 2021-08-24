The Medium is not part of the September PS Plus • Eurogamer.pt

Bloober forced to clarify.

Bloober Team was forced to deny that The Medium will be part of September’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

Tomasz Gawlikowski has decided to react publicly to questions raised by several people and clarify that The Medium will not debut on PlayStation 5 with direct entry into the Sony service.

“No. The Medium will hit PS5 on September 3, with DualSense support, but it will definitely not be available on PS Plus.”

The studio’s official account also reacted and confirmed that this will not be one of the PS Plus games in September.

