The Streamers Strike and Twitch’s Response – 08/23/2021

Twitch’s Blackout movement drew attention by asking streamers and viewers to strike the platform for a day, not watching or doing lives.
In the Game Trends podcast, in addition to explaining and discussing the entire context that generated this movement, we also spoke with a representative from Twitch’s Blackout, as well as receiving a position from Twitch about all this.
Listen and come join in the conversation too: send an email to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.
Links:
Twitch Blackout Feature: https://www.uol.com.br/start/ultimas-noticias/2021/08/20/apagao-na-twitch-organizers-se-surpreendem-com-a-grande-repercussao.htm
Game Trends 12: https://youtu.be/wZ1C56hqltQ
Union of Streamers website: https://uniaostreamer.com/
Twitch blackout: https://twitter.com/apagaotwitch
Interview Phil Chaves: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1120287784
Raid Shield: https://twitter.com/raidshieldbot?lang=en
Hate Raid Protection: https://hateraidresponse.carrd.co/
Bot attacks video on Twitch: https://youtu.be/qr-JSGzPqEs
00:00 – Intro
01:44 – Context that generated the movement
05:47 – Streamers Union
13:55 – The Twitch Blackout
24:50 – Streamers strike in gringa
30:13 – emails and closing
Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell
Edition: Victor Hugo Borges
UOL's podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms.
