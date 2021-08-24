The Streamers Strike and Twitch’s Response – 08/23/2021

Twitch’s Blackout movement drew attention by asking streamers and viewers to strike the platform for a day, not watching or doing lives.

In the Game Trends podcast, in addition to explaining and discussing the entire context that generated this movement, we also spoke with a representative from Twitch’s Blackout, as well as receiving a position from Twitch about all this.

Listen and come join in the conversation too: send an email to [email protected] and we will be able to read your message in the next program.

Links:

Twitch Blackout Feature: https://www.uol.com.br/start/ultimas-noticias/2021/08/20/apagao-na-twitch-organizers-se-surpreendem-com-a-grande-repercussao.htm

Game Trends 12: https://youtu.be/wZ1C56hqltQ

Union of Streamers website: https://uniaostreamer.com/

Twitch blackout: https://twitter.com/apagaotwitch

Interview Phil Chaves: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1120287784

Raid Shield: https://twitter.com/raidshieldbot?lang=en

Hate Raid Protection: https://hateraidresponse.carrd.co/

Bot attacks video on Twitch: https://youtu.be/qr-JSGzPqEs

00:00 – Intro

01:44 – Context that generated the movement

05:47 – Streamers Union

13:55 – The Twitch Blackout

24:50 – Streamers strike in gringa

30:13 – emails and closing

Presentation: Bruno Izidro and Letícia Wexell

Edition: Victor Hugo Borges

