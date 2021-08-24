‘The Walking Dead’: Fans are SHOCKED by the end of last season’s 1st episode; Check out the reactions!

The text below contains SPOILERS!

The 1st episode of the last season of ‘The Walking Dead’ It debuted yesterday on AMC and ended with a twist that is driving fans of the attraction crazy.

Entitled ‘Acheron: Part 1‘, the episode starts with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) leading a small group of survivors on a quest to save Alexandra.

On the way, they recruit Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to guide your way through Washington, DC, on your way to Meridian.

But when a violent storm forces them to hide underground in a subway tunnel filled with zombies, Negan leaves Maggie behind to die before she can kill him first.

Abandoning Maggie in the midst of the zombie horde, Negan flees, transforming into that villain everyone knows… And Maggie probably meets her end.

However, it’s possible that the end of the episode is just a hook to keep the audience curious, so there’s still hope that Negan has momentarily abandoned her in order to seek help and save her.

But this is an answer that will only be answered in ‘Acheron: Part 2‘, which is making fans completely anxious.

Check out the reactions on social media:

I forgot how much @TheWalkingDead loves to blue ball you!!! I must know what happened ugh!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WSBGFd0Pc1 — Joshua Reiss 🎃🎃💀💀👻👻 (@IntenseReiss) August 23, 2021

Not surprised he left Maggie. Negan is going to be Negan which means he’s going to use whatever the situation is for his favor including leaving someone behind to die. Such a great guy.🙄#TWD #TWDFamily #TWDFinalSeason #TWDUniverse #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/glYzqE0BGg — Grimes Family❤️🧔🏻👩🏾👦🏽👧🏻 (@courtgirl26) August 23, 2021

All of us to Negan right now (all due respect to JDM): #TheWalkingDead #TWDWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ZhyHJCscPq — Taylor Quinn (@_taylorquinn) August 23, 2021

I’m shook!! That just happened??? Did you just do that Negan?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/74w4ksjXwR — gayle frank🇨🇦 (@dogmagayle) August 23, 2021

And Negan and the #TheWalkingDead are back to stressing me out lol pic.twitter.com/SjWwu0pZFY — Crystal (@QueenofMisfitz) August 23, 2021

And THAT is EXACTLY why Maggie should have taken him out 😠 #TheWalkingDead — Sirod ミ☆ (@DreamWriter_20) August 23, 2021

I’ve been saying it since they’ve been trying to “Redeem” him FUCK NEGAN #TheWalkingDead — Hailey Figueiredo (@HaileyFig) August 23, 2021

Oh man Negan you didn’t just do that, I’m not surprised but damn that was cold #TWDWatchparty #TWD #TheWalkingDead — MirandaAnn (@mirandaannW) August 23, 2021

Created by Frank Darabont, the series is based on the eponymous comics of Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that must not only face the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.