The youngest son of Leandro, of the duo with Leonardo, is a father for the first time, at age 23

The youngest son of singer Leandro (with his brother Leonardo), Leandrinho Costa became a father for the first time, at the age of 23. The baby is called Antônio and was born this weekend in Goiânia. He is the singer’s fourth grandson and first man. Leandrinho was very young when his father died of cancer, at the height of his success, in 1998.

A Civil Engineering student, the young man inherited his father’s clear eyes and shyness. He keeps the artist’s presence alive with the memories he keeps in his room, in Goiânia, such as the countryman’s guitars, the duo’s platinum and diamond records (with their brother Leonardo) and photos.

Leandro’s children inherit farms and tell how they live, 20 years after the singer’s death

Leandrinho, the youngest son of Leandro, is a father for the first time Photo: Reproduction/Insagram

Leandrinho with his mother, Leandro’s widow Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Leandrinho and sister Lyandra are children of Andréa Mota, the singer’s widow. Four years after Leandro’s death, the former model married Fernando Alves, who helped her raise her children with Leandro. From the current marriage, she had two more boys.

Leandro is also the father of Thiago Costa, the eldest, from the singer’s first marriage to Célia Gonçalves, and of Leandro Borges, who never met his father and is the result of a quick involvement the countryman had with Sebastiana, who worked as employee of the family, in the early 1990s. Leandro Borges is now the father of three of the singer’s granddaughters.

Leandro and Lyandra are children of the countryman Leandro, who died in 98 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram