Titleholder again, Lindoso has a contract at the end and an uncertain future

Rodrigo Lindoso resumed his post among the holders of Inter. In the last three games, the scorer started acting alongside Rodrigo Dourado. With a bond at the end and an uncertain future, he will have a sequence interrupted by suspension.

The yellow card received against Santos, yesterday (22), vetoes the 32-year-old athlete’s participation in next Sunday’s game (29), against Atlético-GO.

Since arriving at Inter from Botafogo, the midfielder has maintained a high average participation in the field. There were 46 games with six goals and three assists in 2019, 53 games without appearing on the scoreboard, but with one assist, last season. And this season he has played 21 games, scored a goal and provided an assist.

But the future is uncertain. Far from being unanimity among fans or even behind the scenes of the club, Lindoso has a bond ending at the end of the year and there is no guarantee of renewal. The moment is for analysis before any advance thinking about 2022.

The title guaranteed by Diego Aguirre coincides with Inter’s return to the Brazilian Nationals. Since the coach established the player among the 11 starting the games, Colorado has won two and drawn one.

“We have a full week to prepare. I need a few days to analyze and see the best option to start playing the next game away from home, in Goiânia”, summarized Diego Aguirre.