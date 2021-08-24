To be Brazilian champion, Palmeiras will have to break an unprecedented record after losing to Cuiabá at Allianz

This Sunday morning (22), the palm trees was surprised by the Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, with a 2-0 defeat, in a duel valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship.

This was the fourth consecutive match for Palmeiras without a win in the competition and the third consecutive defeat. Interestingly, in the years that won the title of Brasileirão, in 2016 and 2018, the team from São Paulo did not accumulate more than two consecutive defeats.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

In 2016, the period of turmoil for the team came in the final stretch of the first round. On the occasion, Palmeiras lost at home to the Atlético-MG, away from home to the Botafogo and tied with the Chapecoense in the next round. After the bad results, the team at the time led by Cuca returned to the rails and continued firm until winning the cup.

Two years later, the two defeats took place at the beginning of the competition. Palmeiras lost at home to the sport, for 3 to 2 and then for the cruise, by 1 to 0, in Mineirão. Again, the team from São Paulo found each other again, prevented a third defeat and started a sprint towards the title.

In 2021, the situation doesn’t look so simple. After leading the Brasileirão, Palmeiras have poor results and can end the round seeing Atlético-MG open no less than eight points in the lead of the competition, in addition to having the same number of points as the strength, third place.

In the next round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will receive the Athletic Paranaense, in a duel valid for the 18th round.