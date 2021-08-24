To make volume, Great Wall must start with Haval H2 and H4

Great Wall Motors is coming determined to the Brazilian market after two failed attempts. Now, with a robust contribution and a modern factory, the Chinese brand wants to do well here, but it will follow an old recipe.

Although two outstanding products are known, such as the Poer medium pickup and the SUV H6, both with the Haval brand, they are not likely to be the first products made by GWM in Brazil, according to the Auto Indústria website.

Citing brand sources, the site says that Great Wall’s sales plan is already defined and will start with the import of the Poer pickup, which may arrive in early 2022.

However, domestic production will start with two products that were off the radar of the national press, the Haval H2 and H4 models. Seeking to make volume here, the idea is to follow in the footsteps of Caoa Chery with her Tiggo 2 and 3x.

Therefore, Haval’s H2 and H4 models (pictured below) will be the first to be nationalized, according to the sources. But what are these models? Both are not new to Great Wall’s portfolio, with the H2 appearing in 2014 originally.

This is 4.365 m long, 1.814 m wide, 1,710 m high and 2,560 m of wheelbase. Duster-sized but with Nivus wheelbases, the Haval H2 would be a rival to Nissan Kicks and Chevrolet Tracker, for example.

For a segment above, Haval H4 presents itself as a player to match Compass, despite the existence of Jolion, its natural successor. Born in 2017, the model is 4,410 m long, 1,845 m wide, 1,695 m high and 2,660 m of wheelbase, larger than the Jeep.

Great Wall indicates the 1.5 Turbo engine with 149 horsepower and 21.4 kgfm as the only option of the H2 (pictured above), while the H4 appears as a 1.5 Turbo of 168 horsepower and 29 kgfm.

The first has a six-speed automatic transmission, while the larger has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Here, they would probably have the same engine to reduce costs.

[Fonte: Auto Indústria]