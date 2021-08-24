Tom Cruise lands a helicopter in an English family garden and returns with a tour – Monet

+



Tom Cruise’s helicopter landing in Alison Webb’s garden (Photo: personal archive)

Actor Tom Cruise had to land his helicopter in the garden of a family home in the English county of Warwickshire when he discovered that the local airport was closed. The ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise star returned the favor by posing for pictures with Alison Webb and her husband, as well as her hostess’ children.

In a report to the website of the British media group BBC, Webb said that she was approached by local authorities to lend her garden for a helicopter landing to “an unidentified VIP who is late”. She didn’t know it was Cruise until he got off the helicopter. Afterwards, the star returned with photos and a ride for the family in the helicopter.

Actor Tom Cruise with Alison Webb’s children (Photo: Instagram)

“I thought it would be nice for the kids to go and see the helicopter landing in the garden,” said Webb in his account. “He [Tom Cruise] basically came in, left and I just said ‘wow’. He went straight to chat with the children, then came to talk to us, greeted us with a little punch and thanked us. Then he asked if the children wanted to take a ride in the helicopter”.

Actor Tom Cruise posing for photos with Alison Webb and her husband (Photo: personal archive)

According to Webb, she and the children were taken on a helicopter ride with Cruise’s pilot while the actor went to a meeting nearby.

Tom Cruise’s helicopter landing in Alison Webb’s garden (Photo: personal archive)

“It turned out to be an amazing day. It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened”, concluded the mother of the family about the meeting with the actor.

A photo taken by Alison Webb during her ride with her children in Tom Cruise’s helicopter (Photo: personal archive)

According to the same BBC, Cruise is working in the region in the last days of shooting the seventh film in the franchise ‘Mission: Impossible’. According to British press reports, after visiting Rome, he and actress Hayley Atwell were seen filming an action scene in a local shopping mall. The entire establishment has been closed to filming of the scene, the BBC said.

The seventh ‘Mission: Impossible’ is scheduled for release in May 2022. The eighth film in the franchise has already been announced for 2023. Also in 2021 Cruise will be in theaters as the protagonist of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. A continuation of the 1986 aviation classic, the film is scheduled for release next November.

