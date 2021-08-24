Tom Holland teases fans after alleged Spider-Man 3 trailer leaks on the web

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (photo: Disclosure) After the leak of a supposed trailer of Spider-Man: No way home this Sunday (8/22), the star Tom Holland, who plays the hero, decided to provoke fans with an Instagram post.

Through Stories on the social network, the artist shared a black screen with the text “You guys aren’t ready!”.

Although the actor did not mention the film, he is known to leak information from the Marvel ahead of time, which could be an indication that the trailer is finally arriving.

Publication by Tom Holland (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The third movie with Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man is set for December 21 of this year, and will have the return of the cast of previous films, such as Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batallon.

Furthermore, it is also confirmed that former Spider villains will appear, such as Doctor Octopus of Alfred mill and the Electro of Jamie Foxx. The third film to be directed by Jon Watts, who commanded the two previous films.

This Monday (8/23), a supposed image of the film set in which they appear was leaked. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played the hero in previous films.