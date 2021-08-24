TOP 10 best free-to-play games available on Xbox

Check out the best games free-to-play available on Xbox!

Are you in the mood to play a game free-to-play? We at Xbox Central list the best free games which are available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today!

Oh, it’s worth remembering that It is no longer necessary an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play online!

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone was originally released in 2019 alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and was moved to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War last year, and now at the end of the year, it will be moved to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the battleroyal official Call of Duty, and here in this frantic free-to-play, you’ll be released in Verdansk with more 150 players. And your goal? well, like any battleroyal your goal is to survive until the end and win the match, but before that, you’ll have to use the most different weapons, skills and techniques to kill your enemies and achieve victory. Click here to download.

Dauntless

Dauntless has been compared to Monster Hunter World, and no wonder. Its premise is the same as Monster Hunter World, hunting monsters around a magical world.

In Dauntless, you play with a slayer, who is a “professional” person in hunting monsters, and his goal is to defeat the Behemoths. You will face giant monsters, create powerful weapons and armor with drops of your enemies and more. Ah, this game is completely online, so you can play with your friends! Click here to download.

Fortnite

Fortnite is the game that popularized the gender of battleroyal around the world, thanks to its freedom that is not found in other games.

In Fortnite, like all battleroyal, you will be played on an island with over 100 players, and your goal is to shoot them all to win. But what is your differential? Well, Fortnite has been released (the battleroyal) in 2017 and he receives updates to date, but its main differential is the ability to build structures with features, so don’t be surprised if you find a 5 star hotel built in a battle spot. Click here to download.

Smile

Smite is an online MOBA that has more than 35 million players around the world, and is highly recognized.

In Smite, unlike other MOBAs, the game has a camera in third person, which allows a view of the entire scene. Also, you can choose from over 100 characters such as Zeus and Loki. he is totally online and cooperative, and you can also compete for ranks on your way ranked. Click here to download.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is the battleroyal official of respawn, and takes place in the same universe as Titanfall, another acclaimed game from the developer.

In Apex Legends, you will have access to a “cast” with various characters, tactical gameplay of team and innovations, all within an inhospitable world where anything goes. Here, unlike the others battleroyals from the list, you will play against 60 players, HOWEVER, you will always play in trios, meaning it’s good to call your friends. Click here to download.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is developed by Bungie, who developed the first three games in the Halo franchise, the most acclaimed Xbox exclusive franchise.

Destiny 2 is a FPS in first person, where your main objective is to explore our entire solar system. You’ll find weapons, armor, equipment and more in a vast open world. The game also features co-op missions and competitions in various PvP modes. Click here to download.

Rec Room

Rec Room is like a Habbo, only for consoles.

The main purpose of Rec Room is the socialization. Here you can create your own room, customize your avatar, shop, go out with friends, visit other players’ rooms… whatever! There’s a lot you can do here. As I said, this game is very similar to Habbo and the late MiniMundos. Click here to download.

DC Universe Online

In DC Universe Online you can take on the role of a Hero One or DC Comics Villain.

Here, you must assume the role of a hero or villain. You will be able to play with multiple players, and you will be able to complete co-op missions, PvP modes, and of course, walking quietly on the streets of Gotham City. Click here to download.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis was released to eight years ago, and finally arrived for Westerners.

Here, you can play with your friends and face the most diverse threats. You can play with up to 32 players in the same world, but if you want, you can also invite your friends to play together with you in co-op mode, which allows up to 12 simultaneous players. Click here to download.

Rocket League

Rocket League was free after the purchase of its developer by Epic Games last year, and it became an even bigger phenomenon!

In Rocket League you will play football… but with cars! That’s right, you’ll control a car with a single objective: to score goals and win the match. The game can be played with your friends, which makes the fun even more fun. The game always gets new season updates, so there’s always news! Click here to download.

honorable mentions

warframe

Warframe is another game FPS highly loved by gamers.

In Warframe, you must battle to defend our universe, which is expanding. You can use various tactical skills and build your own arsenal, different for each type of game. It can also be played with your friends, which makes it even more interesting. Click here to download.

World of Tanks

As the name suggests, in World of Tanks you will control war tanks.

World of Tanks has a great selection with more than 700 battle tanks of more than 12 20th century countries. The game features PvP battles with groups of up to 15 players for each side, and with scenarios and climates that are always different. Click here to download.

And that’s it! Do you agree with our list? Want to add another game? Comment there!

