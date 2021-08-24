Two albino alligator puppies are born in a Florida zoo; watch the video | Unusual World

Reproduction/Facebook/Wild Florida Albino alligator puppies were born in a Florida zoo, USA

Two albino alligator puppies were born at the Wild Florida Zoo in the United States. The animals are of the alligator species, also known as the American alligator.

They were born on August 11th and since then, the zoo has been sharing the puppies’ progress on its Instagram profile. Check the moment of birth:

This species is quite rare, but the animal conservation center has managed to breed two litters in the last two years.

According to the G1, the institution said they have not yet been baptized, but that they are being followed up and are responding well to care. “They are doing great!” Wild Florida said. “Our newest litter of albinos is quite healthy and we absolutely love them.”

Albinism is an inherited genetic condition and the two siblings inherited this trait from their parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, who are also albinos. Wild Florida said it hopes these puppies will help involve people in preserving the environment.