UN Human Rights Chief Says He Has Reliable Reports of Taliban ​​Executions in Afghanistan | World

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday (24) she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including “summary executions” of Afghan civilians and security forces that had committed yielded.

Bachelet did not give details about the killings in his speech to the UN Human Rights Council (United Nations), but asked the group to establish a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

The UN Human Rights Council is holding an emergency session on Afghanistan, and The high commissioner also said that how the Taliban will treat women will be a “red line” for the extremist group..

Also on Tuesday, leaders of the G7 countries (United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada) meet virtually to debate the crisis in the country.

“A key red line will be how the Taliban treats women and girls and respects their rights to freedom of movement, education, personal expression and employment, in accordance with international human rights standards.” said Bachelet.

The former Chilean president also argued that “ensuring access to quality secondary education for girls will be an essential indicator of their commitment to human rights.”

Understand the risks for women under the Taliban regime in the video below:

The session takes place at the request of Pakistan, which coordinates the OCI (Organization for Islamic Cooperation) for human rights and humanitarian issues, and Afghanistan, by a diplomat appointed by the government deposed by the Taliban, and was supported by nearly 100 countries .

During the debate, nearly 60 countries presented a joint statement calling for “an immediate end to the targeted killings of human rights defenders”.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, the Afghan diplomat appointed by the former government, called on the UN High Commission for Human Rights for a “strong message to all parties, including the Taliban, to make them understand that attacks on human rights will have consequences” .

Taliban and Human Rights

Since his return to power on the 15th, the Taliban tries to convince the population and the international community that it has changed and that the new government will be less brutal than when it first commanded the country between 1996 and 2001.

At the time, the Taliban adopted an extremely strict view of Islamic law (sharia) and imposed restrictions mainly on women, who were prevented from working and studying.

Ultra-conservative Islamic views included stoning, amputations and public executions and the ban on music, movies and even television.

VIDEO: Understand what the Taliban are, the extremist group that took over the capital of Afghanistan