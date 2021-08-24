Uniasselvi buys Unicesumar in a billion dollar transaction

Uniasselvi buys Unicesumar, from Maringá. Photo: Disclosure

Uniasselvi, from the Vitru Educação group, bought Unicesumar, a higher education institution in Maringá, for an amount exceeding R$ 3 billion. The information was confirmed this Monday, 23.

According to the company, Unicesumar has a market value of R$3.228 billion, or a book value of R$3.150 billion, including an amount of R$78 million of net debt to be adjusted on the closing date.

On the closing date, 62.9% of the equity value will be paid in cash and 19.4% will be paid with the issuance of new shares of Vitru. As a result, Unicesumar’s current shareholders will hold 23.6% of Vitru’s capital. The remaining 17.7% of the amount will be paid in cash 12 months after closing.

Also according to Vitru, with the agreement, the dean of Unicesumar, Wilson Matos, Dean, will become the chancellor and vice-president of the Board of Vitru, and Weslley Silva, current director of Institutional Relations at Unicesumar, will become a member of the Board . In addition, Willian Mattos, head of Distance Learning (EAD) of the institution from Maringa, will be appointed Co-CEO of Vitru and will lead the company together with our CEO, Pedro Graça.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory approvals.