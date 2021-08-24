Unimed Apucarana temporarily attends at another address

Unimed informed that the release of in-person procedures in Apucarana will be held, temporarily, at the Vera Cruz Medical Center, located at 16 Osório Ribas de Paula street, in the center of the city or on the following channels:

• Unimed Client PR Application:

• E-mail: [email protected]

Face-to-face care is suspended and there is no scheduled return date for the services of Clínica Unimed: Medical Consultations, Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Psychology, Speech Therapy and Vaccine Clinic.

For medical appointments it is necessary to schedule directly at the doctor’s offices.

For more information, access the official service channels:

• WhatsApp Clinic Unimed: (43) 3420 8600

• WhatsApp Physiotherapy Clinic: (43) 3420 8550

• Telephones: (43) 3420 8500 (43) 3472 7500 (Ivaiporã)

• 0800 041 4554

The suspension of services occurred after the unit’s water tank ruptured.