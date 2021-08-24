Update brings 60fps support

Ubisoft will release, on Tuesday (24), an update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will support 60fps if the game is running on PS5 and Xbox Series via backwards compatibility. The file size will be 370MB on Xbox and 470MB on PlayStation.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes place in Ancient Greece. At the beginning of the journey, the player must choose between two characters: Alexios and Kassandra. The one chosen will be the protagonist while the other will be one of the main antagonists.

Released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was rated by The Enemy. The text reads: “Odyssey could signal a return to old addictions, but luckily the result couldn’t be further from that. The Ancient Greek adventure evolves the best aspects of Origins, delivering a fun, exciting and engaging game, as if seen since the trilogy starring Ezio, almost ten years ago.”

Also, check out what we think of the latest game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the definitive version of the saga of the assassins in its recent phase as an RPG. The game improves much of the elements that were presented in Origins and Odyssey, and captivates with a good story, good characters and, once again, a great recreation of a historical period, although it stumbles a little on the action part. It’s a great cycle closure for a series that learned to learn from itself past, and continues to steadfastly into the future.”