Update will make Assassin’s Creed Odyssey run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X

Ubisoft announced today (23) that it will release tomorrow (24) a new update (1.6.0) for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will allow the game to run in 60 fps on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and even Xbox Series S. The title will still be running on new consoles through backwards compatibility.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was the game in the Ubisoft franchise released before Valhalla in October 2018 for last-gen consoles. The game remains one of the most praised in this new phase of the franchise and now fans will be able to return to ancient Greece at 60fps with any of the new generation consoles, even on Xbox Series S.

“Missing Ancient Greece? A new update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will arrive on August 24th, adding 60fps support running the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.” -Translation of the tweet

Ubisoft didn’t release much additional information about the update, because it looks like the only significant change it brings is in fact the 60fps support on the new consoles. It will be a very small update of just 370 MB on Xbox Series X|S and 470 MB on PlayStation 5. The update will be available to all users from tomorrow (August 24) at 3:00 am Brasília time.







Leak indicates AC Odyssey’s Kassandra may appear in AC Valhalla’s DLC

Despite the rumor, there is still no hint of any DLC with the character in upcoming game updates.





If you’re into Assassin’s Creed a lot, you’ll probably be excited to learn that Ubisoft is already working on the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity with both the Montreal and Quebec studios. We know that this will be a game focused on multiplayer and you can find out more accessed this news here when the game was confirmed by Ubisoft.

Via: VG24/7 Source: Ubisoft