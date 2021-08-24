US Agency Definitely Approves Pfizer Vaccine

(Bloomberg)

(ANSA) – The United States health agency made official this Monday (23) the definitive authorization for the use of the anti-Covid vaccine developed by the Biotech/Pfizer consortium.

Until then, the immunizing agent from the German laboratory and the American multinational had been used in the US with an emergency permit.

The authorization given by the Food and Medicines Administration (FDA) is valid for the application of the vaccine to people aged 16 or over and comes at a time when the immunization campaign against Covid-19 is showing signs of stagnation in the country.

“The FDA approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the pandemic,” said agency commissioner Janet Woodcock in a press statement. “While millions of people have taken anti-Covid vaccines, we recognize that for some, FDA approval can give them more confidence to immunize,” he added.

According to the portal Our World in Data, about 60% of the population of the United States took at least one dose of vaccines against the new coronavirus, a number equivalent to that of Brazil, which began its campaign almost two months later.

