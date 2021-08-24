Vaccination against Covid-19 continues for adolescents with comorbidities, 2nd dose and other priority groups; see strategy | Bahia

The application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Salvador continues on Tuesday (24) for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 who have comorbidities and/or permanent disabilities. The public must be aware of the times, which are differentiated according to the vaccination point. [Confira abaixo]

Also on Tuesday, the recap of the first dose will be held for people aged 18 years and over, as well as for pregnant and postpartum women with names on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

There will also be the application of the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac.

In addition, the city’s city halls begin on Tuesday, between 8 am and 5 pm, to make available doses of the immunizing agent for people who do not have a name on the SMS website, but who reside in the capital of Bahia. To access the service, you must be over 18 years old and schedule the service through the website.

At the chosen location, it is necessary to present a copy of the current proof of residence in the name of the holder of the SUS card or its parents, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

Check out Tuesday’s vaccination points:

ADOLESCENTS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris) and Shopping Bela Vista.

5th Health Center (Barris) and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris) and USF Plataforma.

Fixed points: Institute of Neurological Organization of Bahia (ION Bahia) and Association of Friends of Autists of Bahia (AMA).

ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUM AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITHOUT REGISTRATION ON THE SMS WEBSITE

If the adolescent does not have a record on the SMS website to be able to be vaccinated, before traveling to the immunization point, it is mandatory to take reports or medical exams that prove the adolescent’s comorbidity and/or permanent disability, in addition to being a resident from Salvador. At the site, there will be a doctor to perform the registration on the SMS website, in accordance with the indications of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

Fixed points: Apae (Pituba) and Care Center for Children with Cerebral Palsy (NACPC).

PEOPLE AGE OF 18 YEARS OR OLDER – 8am to 4pm

Before heading to the immunization point, citizens aged 18 years or over must obligatorily check the SMS website if their name is already authorized to receive the immunizing agent.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Unijorge (Parallel) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Unijorge (Parallel) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu). Fixed points: USF Santa Luzia, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), Unijorge (Parallel), USF Imbuí, USF Pirajá, USF Cajazeiras V e Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros).

Obeying the new recommendation of the Ministry of Health, they can only seek immunization points, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine. To have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 18 years of age or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTES: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agent Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

VACCINATION POINTS FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu).

Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu). Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (EXCLUSIVE).

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for later AUGUST 26 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Cabula and Barradão (Canabrava).

FBDC Cabula and Barradão (Canabrava). Fixed points: Barradão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF Colinas de Periperi and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras).

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Tomorrow all the people who have the reinforcement date against CoronaVac’s Covid-19 scheduled for until today August 24th they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive Thru: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto).

Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto). Fixed points: USF Curralinho and USF Tubarão.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for later august 26 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Shopping da Bahia, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and FBDC Brotas.

Shopping da Bahia, Exhibition Park (Parallel) and FBDC Brotas. Fixed points: FBDC Brotas, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma, UBS Eduardo Mamede, CSU Pernambués and USF Federation.

