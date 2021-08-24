Vaccination of adolescents in SC will be defined this Tuesday; see the possibilities | Anderson Silva

The municipal secretaries and the Secretary of State for Health will define the official start of the vaccination of adolescents in Santa Catarina. A meeting of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB) is scheduled to be on Tuesday (24). In it, there will be the definition of procedures for the application of immunizing agents to be initiated in the State. Last Friday, as published by colleague Raphael Faraco, the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) has already issued an ordinance to allow the remains of Pfizer’s vaccine, called “xepa”, are used in adolescents with comorbidities.

The Secretary of State for Health, André Motta Ribeiro, in an interview with CBN Diário’s Notícia na Manhã program, stated that the proposal is to move forward immediately in the group of comorbidities. However, there will be a limitation: the municipalities must have fulfilled the vaccination goals by the age of 18.

If there is a hammer blow to enter the group of teenagers, the decision will be immediate, according to the secretary. With this, the trend is that on Wednesday there is already the possibility that municipalities start applying doses at ages between 12 and 17 years.

Third dose?

When asked about the application of a third dose in SC in the elderly group, Motta Ribeiro said that it is “probable” that this will happen. But the decision depends on the Ministry of Health. In addition, the secretary ponders: “There is no need to imagine a third dose when a large percentage of the population is not yet immunized to face an infectious and contagious disease”.

He points out that viral diseases are like that, and they demand that every year there is a new vaccination to contain the variants.

