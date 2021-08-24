Vaccine Panel: Brazil ranks 66th in the global ranking and 4th in total doses

Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Japanese is screening to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who plans to immunize 10 million in one week

Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in the city of Bhubaneswar, India

Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images 1 in 16

Brazil is in 66th place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Monday (23), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country has already been in 56th position in this ranking, has even dropped to 70th and, last week, was in 69th place.

Among the countries that make up the G20, group of the 20 largest economies in the world, the country is in 12th. According to data updated by the Agency CNN, Brazil appears with 84.07 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

Canada surpassed the United Kingdom and continues to lead the list, with 138.78 doses in relation to every 100 people. China has 135.27. The United Kingdom comes next, with 131.59. Next is Italy (124.55 and France (122.72), Germany (118.57) appears in sixth place, followed by the United States in seventh place, with 108.44.

Turkey (105.24) appears in eighth place followed by Saudi Arabia, with 97.96 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants. In 10th place, previously occupied by Brazil, appears Japan, with 93.54 doses applied in the same proportion.

Considering the absolute numbers of vaccination, China continues to lead the ranking, with 1,946,954,000 doses already applied.

In second place comes India, with 580.7 million doses applied. Then the United States, with 362.6 million. Brazil remains in fourth place, with 178 million doses applied — the same position if we consider the G20 countries.

Japan appears in 5th, with 118.3 doses applied. Germany is in sixth, with 99, 3 million doses. The United Kingdom is in seventh position, with 89.3 million doses applied in absolute numbers. Indonesia (88.9 million), Turkey (88.7 million) and France (82.9 million) complete the ranking.

Data were compiled by the Agency CNN with information from the state departments of Health and the website Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, UK.