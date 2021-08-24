Vargas called up for the Chilean team and will be embezzled at Atltico

Striker Eduardo Vargas, from Atltico, was called up to defend the Chilean team in the triple round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. With that, the player must defraud Galo in two matches of the Brazilian Championship.

Seventh-placed, with six points, Chile will face Brazil, in Santiago, on September 2nd. Then, play two games as a visitor. On the 5th, they play against Ecuador, in Quito, and on the 9th, they play against Colmbia, in Barranquilla.
The only match in which Vargas will be embezzled right at Atltico in the confrontation against Grmio, in Mineiro, on September 5th, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

His presence in the duel with Bragantino, on August 29, will depend on the schedule of the Chilean team. The striker must return to the club in the match against Fortaleza, on September 12th.

Vargas started in Galo’s last four matches, forming an attacking trio with Savarino and Hulk. In the season, he scored seven goals in 23 games.

In addition to the Atltico player, coach Martin Lasarte called in two more athletes who work for Brazilian clubs: right-back Mauricio Isla, from Flamengo, midfielder Carlos Palacios, from Internacional.

