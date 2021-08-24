‘Very good to see again’, celebrates Rodrigo Lombardi on a rerun of ‘Secret Truths’

Rodrigo Lombardi he celebrated the rerun of “Secret Truths”, a soap opera in which he played a very mysterious and controversial character, Alex. The actor, in addition to being present as a judge of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, was very happy to be able to watch one of the most challenging works for him.

“I was super excited, it’s going to be great to see me again now six years after the original exhibition, after several other different works I’ve done. Now I believe I’ll gladly review it, before it was a suffocation, I don’t really like to watch my work when I’m doing it. I’m curious to know what I’m going to feel now,” he wrote in a statement sent by Rede Globo.

“Alex has been an important character in my career and in a more personal sense as well. As I came from a lot of heroes, receiving such a controversial character was wonderful, even though he has fallen into public interest. Many people supported the couple Alex and Angel. Acting with Camila was a pleasant surprise, she was very dedicated and trusted the people around her. Drica Moraes is an actress much above average, a genius, it was amazing to be with her. The whole team helped me to give my best, we had incredible directors and an author who wrote the work very well, which makes everything easier to work with”, he concluded, praising Camila Queiroz, with whom he worked.

