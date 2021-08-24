ViagensPromo announces the hiring of nine professionals

The operator ViagensPromo, based in São Paulo, announces the hiring of nine new professionals to strengthen various sectors of the company, which currently has 48 employees. The new hires join the team to help the operator maintain the performance achieved in recent months and project even higher flights for the company in 2021.

Highlight for the hiring of Fernando Lopes, who will occupy the position of Sales Support, hitherto unprecedented in the operator. The professional will work in alternative hours, from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm, in order to help both ViagensPromo’s attendants, in the afternoon, and travel agents with work hours until 10:00 pm, a recurring case in agencies located in shopping malls, for example. The scope of work foreseen for the new function only provides support for requests that are already open, such as the need for credit inquiries from a passenger, finalization or change of reservation, or the resolution of any problem in question.

Check out the profile of new hires:



Disclosure/Promo Travel Fernando Lopes

SALES SUPPORT

Bachelor in Tourism (USJT), post graduate in MBA in Business Management (UNIP) and graduated in Sales Force Management (FGV), Fernando Lopes started its trajectory in the market in 2008, at CVC. Since then, he has accumulated passages through Visual Turismo and Touret, in addition to managing his own virtual agency.



Disclosure/Promo Travel Andrea Kubo

INTERNATIONAL DEPARTMENT

Specialist in the “International” segment, Andrea Kubo has more than 20 years of experience in the field and has worked for companies such as CVC, Orinter and Abreutur.

Disclosure/Promo Travel Suheila Morales

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR THE BAURU REGION

With over 20 years in the travel market, Suheila Morales arrives at ViagensPromo after tickets for the airlines TAM and Passaredo, Flycard Travel Assistance and Flytour Viagens.

Disclosure/Promo Travel grandson light



SALES EXECUTIVE FOR THE REGION OF VALE DO PARAÍBA

In more than 26 years of tourism, grandson light he accumulated tickets for large companies in the segment, such as TAM Linhas Aéreas, Soletur, Calcos Brasil, Viagens Visual/ e-HTL, CVC and Flytour.

Disclosure/Promo Travel Jorge Rodrigues

GROUP DEPARTMENT

Active in Tourism for over 26 years, 15 of which dedicated to the area of ​​groups and events, Jorge Rodrigues he worked for the former companies Transatlantica Viagens, Tam Viagens and, more recently, Visual Turismo, where he remained for the last six years.

Disclosure/Promo Travel saturnine rose

ATTENDANCE

With ten years of tourism, saturnine rose arrives at ViagensPromo after acquiring experiences both in travel agencies and operators in the region of Campinas, interior of São Paulo. In the curriculum, CVC and Flytour.

Disclosure/Promo Travel Thais Fiuza

In the 2007 market, Thais Fiuza I have in my curriculum passages at the São Paulo Association of the Public Ministry (APMP), where he was a tourism and events agent, and at the companies Taks Tour Travel and Tourism Agency and Visual Tourism, where he was responsible for serving B2B and B2C customers.

Disclosure/Promo Travel Izabella Pereira

Graduated in Tourism & Hospitality at UNIDERP, Campo Grande, MS, Izabella Pereira accumulated experience working with the most varied customer profiles, as passengers interested in Ecotourism experiences and in national, international and maritime routes. In the curriculum, AR Agency, CVC Viagens and Visual Turismo.

Disclosure/Promo Travel Danusa Decourt



RIBEIRÃO PRETO EXECUTIVE

On the market since 2003, Danusa Decourt accumulates tickets for companies such as Fênix Operatora, SuncoastUSA, Agaxtur Viagens and Visual Turismo.