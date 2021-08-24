Video: Corinthians locker room against Athletico is motivated by leaders and cries from Sylvinho | corinthians

In a behind-the-scenes video released by Corinthians TV, it is possible to see squad leaders motivating the group, as well as coach Sylvinho guiding the athletes and shouting a lot after the match.

Cássio, Fagner and Gil, some of Timão’s most experienced athletes, asked for concentration and delivery before the match. They highlighted the importance of a victory over Hurricane, which ended up taking the club to the G-6 of Brasileirão.

Already Sylvinho asked, before the game, that the team compete, but be careful not to have players expelled. Then, with three points guaranteed, he celebrated the result and the performance:

– The feeling of the presidency, the board, the technical committee, your coach, all this fatigue is one of great joy, great satisfaction. We fight you. We have a small portion of work and effort. It’s yours, you are the protagonists. It’s like to see. The strength is in you, in the group, you showed inside. The strength is in you, in charging each other, to fight, and we encourage this – said Sylvinho, at the meeting of the athletes after the match, before chanting “let’s go, Corinthians”.