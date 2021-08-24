VIDEO: In ‘day of fury’, elephant attacks sculpture identical to itself in Thailand | Unusual World

reproduction In ‘day of fury’, elephant attacks sculpture identical to itself in Thailand

An unkind elephant didn’t like crossing paths with a replica of himself at Khao Yai Park, located in Thailand, and attacked the sculpture in a ‘fury fit’. Guardians identified that the animal thought it was a ‘loving rival’, when in fact it was just a statue welcoming visitors to the site. Check out:

The mammal was looking for food nearby when it spotted the sculpture. As soon as he saw the replica of himself, the elephant began to look at it uninterruptedly and sneak up on him. After getting close to the statue, the animal knocked it down.

Workers at Khao Yai Park reported that, according to the elephant’s movements, it is likely that the mammal confused the statue with other male elephants. Since, in the jungle, fights happen over reproduction rights.

Ple Srichai, a National Park official, said he was amused by the animal’s reaction, which dueled with a statue. “Male elephants often fight over females, so maybe he thought it was a real elephant he needed to show his dominance.”

After ‘winning’ the fight, the giant returns to the forest and leaves the wreckage for the workers to collect the debris.