Video shows Afghan comedian being captured and ridiculing Taliban before being executed – Monet

Comedian Nazar Mohammad between two Taliban (Photo: twitter reproduction)

A video shows the moment when Nazar Mohammad, an Afghan comedian and influencer, is taken by Taliban members at the point of an AK-47 rifle. With videos on TikTok in which he ridiculed the fundamentalist movement, Nazar was considered “obscene”, to the point of being the target of persecution and, consequently, being captured by the Taliban. In the video, even being beaten with slaps and standing next to an armed man, he continues to make his humor, even at a time when his death was already certain.

Nazar was taken from his home in Kandahar Province and taken away for execution by a firing squad. The video, produced in late July, shows the Afghan, better known as Khasha Zwan, in the back of a car with an insurgent on either side of him. According to Human Rights Watch, Zwan was killed by the Taliban in late July in Kandahar after the city fell into the hands of jihadists.

He was known for his videos that mocked the Taliban through song and dance, including some that went viral on TikTok. In the video showing his final moments, Mohammad continues to joke about the group after his capture, causing the Taliban on his right to slap him across the face. The other man beside him even laughs, but the laugh is quickly replaced by the threat of a gun.

According to reports, photos showed Nahar leaning against a tree, shot several times and then lying on the ground with his throat slit. The Taliban initially denied involvement in the comedian’s death before admitting responsibility — and confirming that the two men in the car were part of the movement. The group said the suspects were arrested and will be tried in court, which – theoretically – should have happened to the comedian as well.

