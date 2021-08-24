Vitória starts talks to hire Argentine striker Mauro Zárate | victory

Vitória is looking for a reinforcement for the offensive sector, and Argentine Mauro Zárate became the target of the Bahia team. In a conversation with the ge, the football director of Rubro-Negro, Alex Brasil, confirmed that he started talks to hire the 34-year-old forward. The negotiations take place with the athlete’s brother, Nestor Zárate.
– We talked to the player’s brother. It is a player that interests us, come, wear the shirt. For having gone wherever he went, Lazio, Boca. It’s a player who doesn’t even have to comment. If he gets here, he’ll become the club’s idol. This type of player we are looking for – said Alex Brasil to ge.
Mauro Zarate was at Boca Juniors until the beginning of this season — Photo: Divulgação/Boca Juniors
Vitória is looking for resources to make the hiring viable, since Zárate is considered an athlete who would require a high investment and there are still four months to go until the end of the season.
– The financial situation can be a hindrance at some point. We are looking for resources to enable any type of negotiation. But he is a player who can come and solve our problem. We want to present a proposal to him, regardless of anything – completed the director.
The offensive sector is one of the needs of Vitória, which scored only 18 goals in Serie B and has one of the least productive attacks in the competition. In addition to the low effectiveness, the cast lost long-term parts, such as Dinei, who is out of the season, and Vico, with an injury that will leave him out of action for the next two months.
Mauro Zárate was born in the Argentine city of Haedo and started his career at Velez Sarsfield. The striker also has spells with Al-Sadd, Birminghan City, Lazio, Internazionale, West Han, Fiorentina and Al-Nasr. Between 2018 and the beginning of this year, he wore the colors of Boca Juniors. The last game he played was in April this year, in a 3-1 defeat by Atlético Tucumán. Since May, the athlete has been without a club.