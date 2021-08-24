Vitória starts talks to hire Argentine striker Mauro Zárate | victory

Vitória is looking for a reinforcement for the offensive sector, and Argentine Mauro Zárate became the target of the Bahia team. In a conversation with the ge, the football director of Rubro-Negro, Alex Brasil, confirmed that he started talks to hire the 34-year-old forward. The negotiations take place with the athlete’s brother, Nestor Zárate.

– We talked to the player’s brother. It is a player that interests us, come, wear the shirt. For having gone wherever he went, Lazio, Boca. It’s a player who doesn’t even have to comment. If he gets here, he’ll become the club’s idol. This type of player we are looking for – said Alex Brasil to ge.

1 of 1 Mauro Zarate was at Boca Juniors until the beginning of this season — Photo: Divulgação/Boca Juniors Mauro Zarate was at Boca Juniors until the beginning of this season — Photo: Divulgação/Boca Juniors

Vitória is looking for resources to make the hiring viable, since Zárate is considered an athlete who would require a high investment and there are still four months to go until the end of the season.

– The financial situation can be a hindrance at some point. We are looking for resources to enable any type of negotiation. But he is a player who can come and solve our problem. We want to present a proposal to him, regardless of anything – completed the director.

The offensive sector is one of the needs of Vitória, which scored only 18 goals in Serie B and has one of the least productive attacks in the competition. In addition to the low effectiveness, the cast lost long-term parts, such as Dinei, who is out of the season, and Vico, with an injury that will leave him out of action for the next two months.