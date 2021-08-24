Volkswagen Announces Jetta 2022 Line

Volkswagen released this Monday, through its YouTube channel, the 2022 line of the Jetta sedan in the United States – entry version available abroad – and the Jetta GLI, the only version currently available in Brazil.

The biggest novelty of the entry model is the engine: equipped with the 1.5 turbo – also present in the Taos – which generates 160 hp, 25.4 kgfm of torque and can be coupled to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic gearbox. Shoe with 16-inch wheels, the visual changes on the standard Jetta were discreet, with an emphasis on the new grille and a new bumper.

SEE TOO:

In addition, whoever buys the new Volkswagen Jetta (regardless of version) can choose between seven different colors, in which the new paintworks stand out: Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Metallic and Rising Blue Metallic.

In the cabin, the standard Jetta will have a digital panel and an 8-inch multimedia center that will be mass-produced. From the intermediate version onwards, the driving assistance features of the IQ.DRIVE package will be available, which includes forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, lane assistance – which alerts you if you are changing lanes without realizing it – and adaptive autopilot.

Changes to Volkswagen Jetta GLI

It is the version sold in Brazil and is the sedan’s sports option. In the engine, the Jetta GLI 2022 had no changes and follows with the same 2.0 turbo of 230 hp and delivers 35.7 kgfm. The exchange can be chosen between the 6-speed manual or the 7-speed automatic.

In the GLI version the visual changes were a little bigger: the grilles, in addition to having an exclusive mesh, have red details and the rear bumper incorporates two exhaust outlets.

Unlike the standard American version, the sports model will receive the same brake as the Golf R and will have a 10-inch multimedia center inside.

In addition, the more sophisticated version has 18-inch wheels available in two different designs, including a black paint job – if the customer’s taste.

Start of sales for the 2022 line

In the United States, sales of the new Volkswagen Jetta will start at the end of the year. There is, however, no forecast of when the model should reach the Brazilian market. However, it should not take long to happen, since a prototype of the 2022 model was recently spotted, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), by the Motor1 portal.