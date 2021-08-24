Volkswagen Jetta changes its look and arrives in Brazil in 2022







Volkswagen Jetta: occasional changes. Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

Launched in 2018, the current generation of Volkswagen Jetta has just received news. The German automaker presented this Monday (23) a restyled of the average sedan. In addition to design modifications, the new Volkswagen Jetta also gained a new engine option and new additions to the equipment list. Produced in Mexico, the sedan should arrive in Brazil in early 2022.

On the outside, the new Volkswagen Jetta brings punctual changes. At the front, the sedan got new bumpers, which bring larger air intakes and fog lights in a vertical format. The front grille was also redesigned and gained double friezes, which are red in the GLI sports version and chrome in the other configurations. The headlights are the same as the previous model, and have a LED visual signature.





New Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

On the side, the only change is the new light alloy wheel options, which can be 16” or 18”, depending on the version. At the rear, the LED lights are the same, while the bumper is new, and features dual exhaust outlets and an appliqué that simulates an air diffuser in the GLI version. Complementing the news are the new color options Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Metallic and Rising Blue Metallic.

Inside, the instrument panel is always digital, and can have an 8” or 10” screen, depending on the version. The media center now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. The seats also gained new coating options, and the Jetta now offers on-board Wi-Fi internet and induction cell phone chargers





Volkswagen Jetta: 10” digital panel. Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

The new Volkswagen Jetta also gained news regarding safety features. Since the intermediate version, the new sedan is equipped with the IQ.Drive driver assistance package. Among the equipment offered are automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane stay assistant and the unprecedented travel assistant, a system that allows semi-traffic driving. standalone from the Jetta.

As for the engine, the Jetta will have two options in the US. One of them is the new 1.5 TSI with 160 hp and 250 Nm instead of the 1.4 TSI that the sedan was previously equipped, and which can be associated with a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed automatic. The other is the well-known 2.0 TSI with 230 hp and 350 Nm which is offered in the GLI sports version and which can be equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission or the automatic 7-speed DSG dual clutch.





New Volkswagen Jetta: in Brazil in 2022. Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

Scheduled to arrive in the US in the last quarter of 2021, the new Volkswagen Jetta should arrive in Brazil early next year. Like the current model, the restyled sedan must be offered in the country only in the GLI version, without optionals. Prices should be a little above the R$191,390 currently charged. The other versions with the 1.5 turbo engine should not be sold in Brazil.