VW Jetta 2022 renews its look and gains 1.5 TSI engine with 160 hp

The Volkswagen Jetta 2022 gained a different look in the US, which should soon be reproduced here. The German brand midsize sedan is VW’s best-selling product in the American market.

However, more than updating the Jetta, VW also indicated that it could bring electrification to its well-known sedan in North America. Visually, the sedan has a new grille with a double frieze in the center with the new brand logo.

The bumper has been revised, featuring a single grille, which merges with the side moldings, which feature vertical fog lamps. At the rear, there are no changes to the headlamps, but the bumper reproduces the design of the lower front grille.

On the Jetta GLi, the front also adds the double black bezel with a red stripe, in addition to a grille with more prominent hexagonal elements, as well as a revised bumper with glossy black side moldings and red air intakes.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are new and the rear bumper comes with a differentiated frame, bringing a sportier look with larger exhausts. Inside, no apparent changes, except for the 10-inch screen on the GLi.

But the Jetta 2022 had a change in the range of versions in the US, adding the Sport in place of the R-Line. This one has a darkened grille, as well as the windows and mirrors. Inside, it also comes with a black roof and columns.

The leather seats of the Jetta Sport 2022 are sporty. Thus, the sedan now has the options S, Sport, SEL and SEL Premium.

In the model, there is also blind spot alert, rear traffic alert and stop-go adaptive cruise control and lane invasion alert, for example. It also adds an emergency assistant with a call to 911.

The Jetta 2022 also gained three new colors: Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Metallic and Rising Blue Metallic. In mechanics, the sedan swaps the 1.4 TSI of 150 horsepower for the 1.5 TSI Gen III of the Miller cycle with 160 horsepower, maintaining the 25.5 kgfm of torque. In the GLi, it’s 230 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm in the 2.0 TSI.

Volkswagen Jetta 2022 – Photo Gallery