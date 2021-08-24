VW shows Jetta renewed from the 2022 line | Cars

Disclosure VW Jetta 2022: restyled front and new sets of 18 rim wheels in the GLI sports version, the only one sold in Brazil

VW unveils the 2022 line of the Jetta sedan, which now has discreet visual touches, more equipment and, in some markets, the new 1.5 turbo engine is available instead of the 1.4. There are also new colors available and new wheel sets for all versions. In Brazil, the car is expected for the beginning of next year, coming from Mexico.

By taking a look at the VW Jetta 2022

, note that the bumpers and front grille were redesigned, with larger air intakes and auxiliary headlamps that use LED instead of conventional bulbs.

Inside, in addition to the new steering wheel, the VW Jetta 2022 has among the highlights the digital display of the cluster

8 inch, which can be configured as per the customer’s taste. In addition, they included the leather jacket

brown (Volcano Brown) among the available options.

Anyway, the multimedia center

it gains internet access on board and the cell phone charger becomes wireless, as well as mirroring for both Apple Car Play and Android Auto. They also included the IQ.DRIVE package from the intermediate version which includes warnings about impending collision, traffic, improper lane change and blind spot.

It is now also possible to have adaptive cruise control (“autopilot”) and travel assistant

, which corresponds to a semi-autonomous driving in which the steering wheel moves by itself following the painted tracks on the road and keeping a certain distance from the car in front, but always requiring touches on the steering wheel to make sure the driver is aware.

In Brazil, VW will only bring the GLI sports version

, which continues with the same 2.0 turbo engine, 230 hp, powered only by gasoline, which works with automated, double clutch and seven speeds, without changes in relation to the current model. The new 1.5 turbo engine will not be sold in Brazil, where the cheaper and intermediate versions are no longer offered.