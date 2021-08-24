Waiting for Cáceres and with Marcinho, Cruzeiro trains in the sandbox

Cruzeiro performed again this Monday, after the 1-0 victory over Confiança, last Friday, at Mineirão, by Brazilian Championship Series B. The main novelty at Toca da Raposa II was the return of midfielder Marcinho, recovered from COVID-19.
Already looking forward to the duel against the CRB, scheduled for next Sunday, the 29th, at 4 pm, at the Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió-AL, the Cruzeiro players performed a physical training on the field this Monday. The technical committee also guided works in the sandbox.
“Caceres is going to make one more test, in relation to the ability to put more load, change of direction, propceptive exercises. The injury is progressing well and, if it does well in the tests, it will start to be integrated into the team,” said the coordinator of the medical department of the cruise, Daniel Baumfeld, in an interview with Itatiaia.
Ariel Cabral and Lucas Ventura
This Monday, defensive midfielders Ariel Cabral and Lucas Ventura, away due to muscle wasting and left ankle sprain, respectively, began the transition to physical preparation. They did work at the Toca da Raposa II academy.
The Argentine has been out of action since Cruzeiro drew 2-2 with Vitória, on August 11th. Lucas Ventura, on the other hand, entered the field for the last time in a 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, on July 24, when the team was still led by Mozart.