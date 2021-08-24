Waiting for Cáceres and with Marcinho, Cruzeiro trains in the sandbox

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

(Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)
Marcinho returned to training at Cruzeiro this Monday (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

Cruzeiro performed again this Monday, after the 1-0 victory over Confiança, last Friday, at Mineirão, by Brazilian Championship Series B. The main novelty at Toca da Raposa II was the return of midfielder Marcinho, recovered from COVID-19.

Already looking forward to the duel against the CRB, scheduled for next Sunday, the 29th, at 4 pm, at the Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió-AL, the Cruzeiro players performed a physical training on the field this Monday. The technical committee also guided works in the sandbox.

For the next few days, the great expectation at the club is for the return of Raúl Cáceres. The right-back has been out of the plans since July 10, when he sprained his right ankle. Your last game was in front of the Botafogo, for the 11th round of Series B.

“Caceres is going to make one more test, in relation to the ability to put more load, change of direction, propceptive exercises. The injury is progressing well and, if it does well in the tests, it will start to be integrated into the team,” said the coordinator of the medical department of the cruise, Daniel Baumfeld, in an interview with Itatiaia.

Until the duel in front of the CRB, the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg still have five days to guide activities for the cast. Cruzeiro has not yet released the date of the trip to Maceió, but revealed that it will train in Belo Horizonte until Thursday – on Wednesday, in two periods.

Ariel Cabral and Lucas Ventura

This Monday, defensive midfielders Ariel Cabral and Lucas Ventura, away due to muscle wasting and left ankle sprain, respectively, began the transition to physical preparation. They did work at the Toca da Raposa II academy.

The Argentine has been out of action since Cruzeiro drew 2-2 with Vitória, on August 11th. Lucas Ventura, on the other hand, entered the field for the last time in a 0-0 draw with Vila Nova, on July 24, when the team was still led by Mozart.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR