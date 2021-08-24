Waiting for Cáceres and with Marcinho, Cruzeiro trains in the sandbox

Marcinho returned to training at Cruzeiro this Monday (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro performed again this Monday, after the 1-0 victory over Confiança, last Friday, at Mineirão, by Brazilian Championship Series B. The main novelty at Toca da Raposa II was the return of midfielder Marcinho, recovered from COVID-19.

Already looking forward to the duel against the CRB, scheduled for next Sunday, the 29th, at 4 pm, at the Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió-AL, the Cruzeiro players performed a physical training on the field this Monday. The technical committee also guided works in the sandbox.

For the next few days, the great expectation at the club is for the return of Raúl Cáceres. The right-back has been out of the plans since July 10, when he sprained his right ankle. Your last game was in front of the Botafogo, for the 11th round of Series B.

“Caceres is going to make one more test, in relation to the ability to put more load, change of direction, propceptive exercises. The injury is progressing well and, if it does well in the tests, it will start to be integrated into the team,” said the coordinator of the medical department of the cruise, Daniel Baumfeld, in an interview with Itatiaia.