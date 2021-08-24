we have another short getaway to the Azores

It’s an opportunity to get to know Ponta Delgada, from September 26th to 30th, with a stay in a four-star hotel.

Alongside Madeira, the Azores archipelago was one of the few destinations that, despite the pandemic, continued to offer a unique and safe experience to its visitors. If you are looking to return to this unique place or discover one of the wonderful Portuguese islands, NiTravel has another unmissable offer for São Miguel.

The trip is from 26th to 30th of September. The outbound flight, departing Porto through Ryanair, is scheduled for 4:50 pm, on September 26th; and arrival in the Azores at 18:25. The return flight to mainland Portugal is scheduled for 12:50, on September 30, and arrival at Lisbon airport at 16:05.

The four-night package costs €275 per person or €550 for two people, with flights, health insurance and accommodation only.

Accommodation suggestion is at Vip Executive Açores, a four-star hotel in São Miguel. This hotel has a restaurant with a panoramic view of the sea, located less than a kilometer from the Marina of Ponta Delgada. A five-minute drive away is the historic center.

In Ponta Delgada pay a visit to the Gruta do Carvão, one of the volcanic wonders of São Miguel. This is the longest lava tunnel on the island, having a length of over 1.6 kilometers.