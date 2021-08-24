We reveal if Maggie died on The Walking Dead

spoiler alert

The finale of The Walking Dead’s season 11 premiere chapter ends openly with Maggie possibly dying. But to the fans’ relief, the character must survive on the show.

It turns out that the second installment of the final season of The Walking Dead was made available in the United States through AMC’s streaming service. Some fans watched and blurted out that Maggie is in history.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

“There are good scenes, I like the moments where the story gets really dark, the horror vibe is above average and I’m here for that. I’m loving Maggie this season, she’s full of things and honestly, I’m the same,” said a fan on Twitter.

In addition, a preview of the third episode of season 11 was even revealed. Maggie appears in them, which seems to answer her fate as well.

Perhaps the best question for the end of Season 11’s premiere is what Maggie will do with Negan after his decision. Before, Lauren Cohan, the character’s interpreter, told E! that the year will be filled with a relationship of rivalry between the two survivors.

With that, fans, for now, shouldn’t worry about Maggie on The Walking Dead. Check out the publications mentioned above.

The 11th season of The Walking Dead

The synopsis of season 11, the last one, of The Walking Dead doesn’t deliver spoilers of what’s to come, but rather of what’s to come, obviously, so only read if you’ve watched season 10 before.

“Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted demons from the past and battled new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the growing collateral damage of the apocalypse. Alexandria is seriously compromised. It’s just a shell of the house that once was, a consequence of the carnage and devastation left by the Whispers”, begins the synopsis.

“Now, everyone who lives in Alexandria struggles to refortify it and feed its growing number of residents, who include the survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the Hilltop fire; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. Their situation is dire, as tensions rise with past events ‘and self-preservation surfaces within the destroyed walls’, continues the synopsis.

“They must secure more food as they try to restore Alexandria before it collapses, like countless other communities they’ve encountered over the years. But where and how? More weary and hungry than ever, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard their children’s lives, even if it means losing their own lives.”

“Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those in Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and lesser-known group,” the synopsis concludes.

The episodes are aired in the United States. In Brazil, the 11th season arrives on Star+, a streaming service scheduled to debut on August 31st.