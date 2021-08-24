Wesley Safadão shares clicks with Juliette on the recording of Criança Esperança

Wesley Safadão and Juliette collect compliments when they pose together in the recording of Criança Esperança

This Monday, 23, happens the Child Hope, which, as in other years, receives several presentations by artists.

In this year, wesley naughty (32) will be a musical attraction alongside none other than Juliette (31).

On the Instagram profile, the singer shared some behind-the-scenes records of the recording with the winner of BBB21 and cheered up the fans.

“Today at 10:30 pm there is a show of love and solidarity on the screen at @tvglobo, don’t miss #CriançaEsperança!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

The admirers made a point of commenting: “Too beautiful”, “I don’t miss this performance for nothing”, “I’m already excited”, fired.

WESLEY SAFADÃO GIVES CHILDREN HOPE PRESENTATION SPOILER:





