What is Corinthians’ account in crisis to pay Renato Augusto e Giuliano – Blog do Perrone

The Corinthians board’s bet on hiring Renato Augusto and Giuliano, despite a deep financial crisis, was that the pair will help the club to recover the investment made in it. The argument is that both would improve the quality of the team, which would climb positions in the table and get a better award in the Brasileirão. The increase in revenue would offset the increase in payroll caused by hiring.

With the two reinforcements, the board of Alvinegra also believes that the team can win a place in the Libertadores, something considered distant without them. Participation in the continental competition would substantially increase Corinthians revenues next season.

The same reasoning applies to Roger Guedes, who interests the club and is free on the market, as happened with Renato and Giuliano.

The hirings were made after a monthly reduction of about R$ 3.6 million in the payroll

As soon as the two recruits started training, the assessment in the Corinthians football department was that they had improved the level of the entire team.

In the games, the expectation was confirmed with consecutive victories over Ceará, by 3-1, with a goal by Renato Augusto, and Atlhetico (1-0).

The triumphs placed Alvinegro in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, which is worth a spot in the Libertadores. In other words, the sustainability project for the reinforcements started with the expected result. But there is a long way to go in a terrain mined by debts and collections in court.