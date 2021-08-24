What is the Afghan National Resistance Front, group opposing the Taliban in the Panjshir valley

Fighters in Panjshir

The group, which dominates the Panjshir Valley, says it wants a peaceful negotiation, but guarantees that, if necessary, it has thousands of fighters ready to face the Taliban

An anti-Taleban resistance group in Afghanistan claims it has thousands of fighters ready to fight.

It is the Afghan Resistance Front (FRN), whose head of foreign affairs, Ali Nazary, told the BBC that its aim is to achieve a peaceful negotiation.

However, “if that fails, we will not accept any form of aggression,” he added.

The Taleban say they have surrounded the group in the Panjshir Valley and that its members are under siege.

