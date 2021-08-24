what to expect from Ibovespa and exchange rates in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing on Monday, 23, down 0.49%, it opened today, 24, up 1.01%, close to 9:30 am, while the dollar fell 0, 80%.

In the US, the 100 futures traded up 1.46%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.13% each. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ), the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, rose 1.44% in the American pre-market.

Brazil registered on Monday 321 new deaths as a result of Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 574,848, informed the Ministry of Health. of infections in the country advancing to 20,583,994, added the folder.

News of the day

SHPs – The sector of small hydroelectric plants (PCHs) expects the construction of new units to advance by about 30% after the approval by Congress of the mandatory contracting of such installations, which is provided for in the law drafted for the privatization of Eletrobras (SA:).

Bitcoin – PayPal (NASDAQ:) will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold and other cryptocurrencies starting this week. The launch, which marks the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency services outside the United States, could inspire adoption of the new asset class.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Official Arrival Ceremony of His Excellency General Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau; Launch of the BB Investimentos Agro Program.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the superintendent of SUSEP, Solange Vieira; Meeting with the Minister of State for Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres; Launch of the BB Investimentos Agro Program; Meeting with Federal Deputy Felício Laterça (PSL/RJ); Meeting with federal deputy Renata Abreu (PODE/SP) and federal deputy Igor Timo (PODE/MG).

Campos Neto – Meeting with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; Videoconference meeting with Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) International; Ricardo Mora, Co-Responsible for Latin America and Director of Global Currency Sales and Emerging Markets at Goldman Sachs; and Paula Moreira, Director of the Exchange and Fixed Income Commercial Desk at Goldman Sachs, at the Central Bank’s Headquarters, in Brasília, to deal with institutional matters.

Corporate News

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras started this Monday, 23, the production of oil and natural gas from the FPSO Carioca, the first platform in the Sépia field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin. The FPSO Carioca, which is chartered from Modec, has a daily processing capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil and compresses up to 6 million m³ of natural gas.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner announced this Tuesday that the e-commerce operation on websites and applications was re-established over the weekend, after the retailer suffered a cyber attack last Thursday.

Fleury (SA:) – After the purchase of shares, Bradesco’s subsidiary (SA:), Bradesco Diagnostico em Saúde, became holder of 25.08% of Fleury’s capital stock.

Cerradinho – Cerradinho Bioenergia has applied for registration for an initial public offering (IPO), seeking funds to finance an ethanol project in Mato Grosso do Sul. The offering, which will be coordinated by Itaú BBA, XP and BTG Pactual (SA:) , will also serve for the controlling group Cerradinho Participações to sell a stake in the business.

Havan – Retailer Havan has decided to suspend “for now” its initial public offering (IPO) and wait until an “opportune time,” according to a company statement. It is the second time that Luciano Hang’s company has given up on an IPO.

Stone (NASDAQ:) – Stone has launched an application capable of turning a cell phone into a card machine, called Tap Ton.

Intelbras (SA:) – Chipset maker Qualcomm signed a contract with Intelbras to license its 5G technology with exclusivity for the production of telephony equipment and devices in Latin America, according to the newspaper Economic value. The Brazilian company intends to invest R$ 150 million in projects to create infrastructure and equipment related to the 5G.

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan intends to purchase the entirety of TUP Porto São Luís for R$720 million. The company is also organizing to set up a future joint venture in the mining sector together with Grupo Paulo Brito, founder and controller of Aura Minerals (SA:).

Vitru – Vitru (NASDAQ:), controlled by Uniasselvi listed on Nasdaq, announced a business combination agreement for 100% of the capital stock of Centro de Ensino Superior de Maringá, Unicesumar, for a market value of R$3.228 billion. Vitru will pay 62.9% of the amount in cash, 19.4% with the issuance of new shares and the remaining 17.7% will be paid in cash 12 months after the closing of the agreement, adjusted by the IPCA.