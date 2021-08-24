WhatsApp beta receives update that brings interface color change

While expanding the availability of its payments feature, WhatsApp has also been testing a number of improvements in the beta version. We recently saw that the app received an enhanced media preview feature.
Now the messenger has released a changing colors for the public on Android. The news began to be distributed yesterday (23), and it took a lot of people by surprise.
It will not be this time that WhatsApp will allow the user to choose colors other than the default green. The update only changes the shade of green used by the messenger.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the color change is visible on the chat screen. See below that version 2.21.18.1 changed the green tone of the conversation bubbles and the send button, for example.
The clear theme also received a change in the navigation bar, which now presents a lighter green.
The status ring is now neon green, the wallpaper may look darker, and the file icons are also color-shifted.
See another example below:
For now, WhatsApp has not yet revealed whether this new color palette should be brought to the public from the stable version of the messenger. Anyway, the change is still a matter of controversy among the beta audience.
What did you think of the new colors used by WhatsApp? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.