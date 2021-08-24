WhatsApp beta receives update that brings interface color change

While expanding the availability of its payments feature, WhatsApp has also been testing a number of improvements in the beta version. We recently saw that the app received an enhanced media preview feature.

Now the messenger has released a changing colors for the public on Android. The news began to be distributed yesterday (23), and it took a lot of people by surprise.

It will not be this time that WhatsApp will allow the user to choose colors other than the default green. The update only changes the shade of green used by the messenger.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the color change is visible on the chat screen. See below that version 2.21.18.1 changed the green tone of the conversation bubbles and the send button, for example.