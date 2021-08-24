WhatsApp tests for slightly changed colors in the Android app; see how it turned out

WhatsApp started experimenting with a new color pattern and small visual changes in the Android app. Changes should keep the current scheme greenish but lighter or darker depending on the feature in question.

The tone update should mainly influence the chat screen (with a darker color for the background), the send button and message balloons (lighter), the status bar (now the same color as the header of Android, at the top of the app).

A discreet redesign in the WhatsApp look: before and after (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

On the main screen, users of the light theme should also notice a more flashy green compared to the old hue, which doesn’t seem to happen in night mode:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The theme of course has been modified on the app’s home screen (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

There are also other elements affected by the update: the circle that surrounds the photo and indicates status updates and share icons in the chat (those that are on the paperclip icon). The impression is that a filter has been inserted to make the appearance more similar to the user’s preference, with lighter or darker colors depending on the theme chosen for the system.

According to the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp also returned with some visual items previously removed, such as the creation date of the groups and the phrase “Send message”, simplified only to “Message”. The latter had already reached a small portion of users, but will now be definitively delivered to the others.

For now, this set of changes is only released to beta 2.21.18.1 testers and only for Google’s operating system — you need to update the app to check out what’s new. There is still no forecast for landing on iOS or on the stable version of the messenger.

Source: WABetaInfo