Where to watch Santos x Ferroviária, for the quarterfinals of the women’s Brasileirão?

The teams enter the field on Monday (23), for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Women; see how to follow live on the internet

Santos and Ferroviária face off at 19:00 (GMT) this Monday, in Vila Belmiro, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the women’s Brasileirão 2021. The match will be broadcast by TikTok on the Desimpedidos channel. Through Goal, you can follow the live score by clicking here.

In the first leg, at Guerreiras Grenás, Ferroviária won by 3 to 2. Thus, the team from the interior of São Paulo has the advantage of a draw to get a spot in the semifinals.

See match information!

WHEN IS IT?

MATCH Santos x Railway DATE Monday, August 23, 2021 LOCAL Vila Belmiro, Santos – SP SCHEDULE 19h (from Brasilia)

NEWS, CALLS AND MORE

After a 3-2 defeat at the home of Feroviária, Alvinegro will have to chase the result in Vila Belmiro.

Santos is coming off a great victory over Portuguesa by 4 to 0, valid for Paulistão 2021. For the good result, the club can come confidently to defeat Railway at home.

In the same way, Ferroviária comes from a good score, beating São José by 4 to 2, away from home. Thus, the Grenás Warriors go into the game with good expectations, as well as Santos.

Probable roster of Santos: Julia Daltoe; Fernanda Palermo, Rita Bové, Michelle and Cristiane Rozeira; Ketlen Wiggers, Daiana and Sole Jaimes; Beatriz Ferreira, Bruna Santos and Brena Vianna.

Probable Escalation of the Railway: Ana Alice; Ana Maria, Luciana Dionizio, Amanda Brunner and Luana Sartório; Ana Lurdes, Rafaela Silva and Monalisa Reis; Carolina Tavares, Géssica and Patrícia Sochor.

LAST GAMES AND NEXT COMMITMENTS

SAINTS

last matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP DATE Railway 3 x 2 Santos Women’s Brasileirão – Quarter Finals August 15, 2021 Santos 4 x 0 National female paulista August 18, 2021

Upcoming matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP DATE SCHEDULE Santos x Railway Women’s Brasileirão – Quarter Finals August 23, 2021 19h (from Brasilia)

RAILWAY

last matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP DATE Railway 3 x 2 Santos Women’s Brasileirão – Quarter Finals August 15, 2021 São José 2 x 4 Railway female paulista August 18, 2021

Upcoming matches