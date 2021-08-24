WHO Urges Third Dose Against Covid To Be Delayed

× Reproduction/WHO/YouTube

The director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom, asked this Monday (23) that countries wait at least two months before starting the application of booster doses against Covid. According to him, the priority at this time should be increase vaccination rates in countries without access to immunizers.

In Budapest, Tedros stated that he is “really disappointed” with the amount of vaccine donations worldwide.

Countries like United States, Israel and Hungary have already approved the application of a third dose.

For Tedros, governments should send the immunizers that are being used as a booster to countries without enough stock to apply the first dose.

More news