With a high in fuel, autotech provides tips to save on fueling

During this year 2021, the value of regular gasoline has undergone a considerable increase. The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) reported that the price of a liter has already exceeded the R$7 range in four Brazilian states. In other words, Acre, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins. And it doesn’t stop there: the probability is that the value keeps rising higher and higher.

For this reason, Zul+ has listed some tips on choosing the most affordable fuel and save on fueling the vehicle. It is worth noting that this company is the main autotech in Latin America. It was launched in 2017, in order to meet the demand in the south of the capital of São Paulo. The Zul+ app provides a variety of services, such as revolving payment, and is available in various cities across the country.

Tips to save on fueling your car

1. Analyze frequency of use

According to autotech, ethanol is recommended for drivers who use the vehicle less frequently. Even because the gasoline, when standing still for a while, can end up evaporating.

On the other hand, those who take short trips may do better with gasoline. Ethanol, in turn, can not be warm enough for proper combustion.

2. Calculations

Zul+ indicated that, to get the exact price response, it is necessary to multiply the value of gasoline by 0.73. If the result is bigger than ethanol, fuel of vegetable origin will be the most appropriate.

Another way to calculate is to identify the mileage per liter that the vehicle makes with each fuel.

“As we can see, it is not so easy to answer which fuel pays more. To make the decision, remember to analyze the frequency of car use, the route to be taken, the kilometer/liter ratio and even the price of gasoline and ethanol”, concludes André Brunetta, CEO of Zul+

3. Monitor your fuel expenses

Based on autotech, another relevant point is oversee expenses with alcohol or gasoline. The Zul+ app itself (Android and iOS) provides the option of payments at Shell network stations.

This makes it possible for drivers to view their fuel expenditure history.