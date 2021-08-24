With fiscal uncertainties, IPCA treasury bonds premium become more attractive | Direct Treasure

The opening movement of the real interest curve was a direct consequence of the increase in recent uncertainties about the spending ceiling and the space for the expanded Bolsa Família and to accommodate the payment of court orders. This is what Mario Schalch, founding partner and manager of Neo Investimentos, points out.

“The long NTN-B rates for 2055 and 2055 approached 5%. These are levels that are starting to attract attention, precisely because they are very high”, he observes.

According to the professional, the price levels at the moment “already embed a reasonable risk of things going wrong in Brazil in terms of interest”. Schalch notes that the market is still quite uncertain about the next steps in fiscal policy, but points out that, at least for now, Neo remains “very light” in its positions in the interest rate market. “I’ve been looking more at the inclination part of the curve, because it’s a complicated time to operate the directional pad, given that many movements can be caused by ‘stop’ positions”, he says.

Thus, the manager believes that the current moment is to analyze the scenario. “We don’t know what the end result will be and there are several possibilities. The tax reform can be abandoned, there is the possibility of the court orders being excluded from the ceiling and the Bolsa Família be expanded, if there is the creation of a fund for the payment of court orders it can be used for other things… There are a number of possibilities that we can list. It is a difficult moment and we have to wait to have a better visibility of what will be decided”, points out Schalch.

In the manager’s assessment, the short-term deterioration in asset prices is also driven by the 2022 elections and the markets already embed a reasonable risk premium. For him, “there is a very high cost of wanting to bet against and thinking that everything will get out of control.” As an example, Schalch observes that the differential between American and Brazilian real interest rates is “very large” and that there is room for exchange correction at 5.40 reais per dollar. In relation to inflation, Neo sees a slowdown in price increases from around 7% this year to 4% in 2022, says Schalch.

The increase in uncertainty regarding fiscal perspectives caused the risk premiums of Brazilian assets to increase significantly and, thus, the strong movements observed in DIs were also reflected in the rates of NTN-Bs, securities indexed to the IPCA. “Naturally, any movement in the nominal interest curve has an impact on real interest rates”, notes Luiz Felipe Laudari, partner and manager of Mauá Capital, who gives additional emphasis to the fact that long paper rates have approached the symbolic level of 5% . “These are rates we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Laudari reinforces that the increase in fiscal uncertainty is not related to short-term data, which have improved. “Debt/GDP levels are better and there is a benign trajectory compared to what was expected, but we always assume that we are not going to have a fiscal break in the country. Since the announcement of the court orders, uncertainty has increased a lot. The market understands that parceling out the court orders can be a default and removing the ceiling and attaching a fund are solutions that generated a lot of noise. That’s why the market suffered a lot.”

After the recent spike in NTN-B rates, Laudari says he sees value, especially in the longer-term part of the real yield curve. “The curve as a whole is very rewarded and we see value in the long end. We do not believe in a fiscal rupture scenario and we see an external environment in the medium term with greater risks of a weaker economic activity”, says Laudari. For him, the perspective that the world will not remain inflationary should contribute to lower interest rates in developed countries, which tends to affect long NTN-Bs.

In the view of the Mauá manager, there is a high fiscal risk premium on the curve, which should only be removed consistently when the government gives a strong signal of fiscal responsibility. Furthermore, Laudari points out that when long NTN-B rates open too much, demand from pension funds increases.

“These funds take advantage of the moment and this has consequences for other risky assets, as these funds mobilize part of their portfolios to lock in long-term investments and take away a potential flow to other risky assets that would be expected for both credit and the stock market ”, points out the professional.

The market’s scare with inflationary pressures and increased uncertainties regarding fiscal prospects had a direct impact on the increase in risk premiums. “That’s why real interest rates started to deteriorate a lot. High inflation added to the fiscal component and raised the risk premium of bonds, in general”, points out Rodrigo Cruz, manager of Meraki Capital.

“The opening of the nominal interest rate curve was phased in”, observes the professional, for whom the first part of the strongest hike was derived from the Copom meeting and the signal that the stronger pace of the Selic increase would be maintained in September. “From then on, we started to see a flood of bad news from the fiscal side, which has become the main focus of the market today and is the reason for the price levels we are at right now.”