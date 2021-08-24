With no Atltico highlights, Argentina announces squad to catch Brazil

Lionel Scaloni ‘forgot’ the Athleticians (Photo: Disclosure / Selection Argentina) THE Argentina announced this Monday the call of the coach Lionel Scaloni for the next FIFA Date, which will be valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Nacho Fernndez and Zaracho Woods were forgotten by the national coach

The big surprise on the list was the return of Paulo Dybala, a Juventus attacking midfielder who was left out of the Copa America dispute in Brazil. Lionel Messi, new reinforcement of Paris Saint-Germain, guaranteed presence in the list.

Sergio Aguero, traditionally called up for the national team, was absent due to an injury acquired in his early career at Barcelona.

The current champions of the Copa America will face Venezuela (2/09), Brazil (5/09) and Bolivia (9/09). The match against the Brazilian team will be played at Neo Qumica Arena, in So Paulo.

The Argentine national team is in 2nd place in the qualifiers, with 12 points. Brazil is the leader, with 18.

Check out Argentina’s squad list:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martnez, Armani and Musso;

Defenders: Rulli, Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Pezzella, Foyth, Cristian Romero, Otamendi, Martnez Quarta, Lisandro Martnez, Acua and Tagliafico;

Midfielders: De Paul, Palacios, Paredes, Guido Rodrguez, Domnguez, Lo Celso, Alejandro Gmez, Di Mara and ngel Correa;

Attackers: Alvarez, Joaqun Correa, Nicolas Gonzlez, Buenda, Lautaro Martnez, Messi and Dybala.